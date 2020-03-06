Smith County Man Victor Hernandez, Jr. Guilty of Federal Drug Trafficking Violations

(STL.News) – A 29-year-old Tyler, Texas, man has pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking crimes in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown today.

Victor Hernandez, Jr., pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine before U.S. Magistrate Judge K. Nicole Mitchell on March 5, 2020.

According to information presented in court, on July 26, 2019, Hernandez distributed approximately 25 grams of methamphetamine to another person for $400 in an undercover transaction. During a later search of his residence, officers discovered ammunition. Hernandez admitted to being responsible for the distribution of between 20 and 35 grams of methamphetamine.

Under federal statutes, Hernandez faces up to 40 years in federal prison at sentencing. The statutory sentence prescribed by Congress is provided here for information purposes, as the sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tyler Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Jackson.

