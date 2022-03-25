Six Individuals Sentenced for Cross-Country, Multi-Kilogram, Drug Trafficking Conspiracy

ALEXANDRIA, VA (STL.News) Four individuals were sentenced today, along with two others on February 4 and 25, to a combined 33 years in prison for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute controlled substances including fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin.

According to court documents, the following individuals were sentenced for the following offenses:

Fredrick Sutherland, 56, of Los Angeles, California, was sentenced today to 33 months in prison for conspiring to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin;

Rico Gerrod Spinner, 45, of Washington, D.C., was sentenced today 140 months in prison for conspiring to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine;

Andre Emelio Hamilton, 37, of Washington, D.C., was sentenced today to 60 months in prison for conspiring to distribute cocaine;

Martique Henry, 28, of Washington, D.C., was sentenced today to 66 months in prison for conspiring to distribute heroin;

Jason Rose, 36, of Inglewood, California, was sentenced on February 25 to 36 months in prison for conspiring to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin; and

Ola L’Chelle Clark, 36, of District Heights, Maryland, was sentenced on February 4 to 60 months in prison for conspiring to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin.

According to court documents, from October 2020 through January 2021, Sutherland was a California-based tractor-trailer driver who delivered narcotics to several sub-distributors operating in various locations across the United States, including the Ohio, New York, Connecticut, Missouri and the Washington, D.C. metropolitan areas. Sub-distributors supplied by Sutherland included Spinner, Henry, Clark, and Hamilton. Sutherland would work with Rose, who would fly from California to cities in advance of Sutherland’s tractor-trailer arriving and meet with Sutherland to receive the narcotics. Rose would then transport the narcotics to customers, collect the narcotics proceeds from the customers, and take the proceeds back to Sutherland to transport to California.

On October 9, 2020, Sutherland and Rose delivered narcotics to Spinner, Henry, and Clark. Following the transactions, a pursuit by law enforcement after an attempted traffic stop of Spinner’s vehicle resulted in Spinner being apprehended and law enforcement locating a duffle bag used by Spinner containing approximately eight kilograms of methamphetamine and over five kilograms of fentanyl. A separate traffic stop of the vehicle used by Henry and Clark resulted in the recovery of approximately one kilogram of heroin. Also on October 9, 2020, law enforcement searched locations associated with Spinner where approximately $161,159, a loaded Taurus .44 Magnum Revolver, a stolen loaded CZ75 .40 caliber pistol, and 320 grams of heroin were seized.

Sutherland also transported narcotics to Hamilton, who was found on December 26, 2020 in possession of approximately one kilogram of cocaine, approximately $55,000 in U.S. currency, and high-end jewelry appraised at approximately $115,445 in U.S. currency. At his arrest, Sutherland was found in possession of approximately $225,330 hidden in a cabinet in his tractor trailer. All of these funds will be forfeited to the United States.

Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia; Jarod Forget, Special Agent in Charge for the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Washington Division; and Michael L. Chapman, Loudoun County Sheriff, made the announcement after sentencing by Senior U.S. District Judge Liam O’Grady.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Bibeane Metsch and Michael BenAry prosecuted the case.

The case was investigated as part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) Operation Angels Envy. The OCDETF program is a federal multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional task force that supplies supplemental federal funding to the federal and state agencies involved in the identification, investigation, and prosecution of major drug trafficking organizations. The principle mission of the OCDETF program is to identify, disrupt and dismantle the most serious drug trafficking, weapons trafficking and money laundering organizations, and those primarily responsible for the nation’s illegal drug supply.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today