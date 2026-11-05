(STL.News) In a 510 setup, the battery is the part people keep, and the cartridge is the part they swap. US search data now puts a number on that. A Discount Vape Pen analysis of October 2026 search volumes finds American adults search for 510 batteries more than five times as often as they search for 510 cartridges: nearly 40,000 US battery searches a month against around 7,200 for cartridges.

The gap is wider at the single-keyword level. “510 thread battery” alone draws more than 26,000 US searches a month, about 13 times the roughly 2,000 searches for “510 cartridge”. The battery is the durable “hub” that buyers research before they commit. The cartridge is the consumable they replace as it runs out.

The two search baskets compared

All volumes are United States monthly search volumes from Ahrefs Keywords Explorer, October 2026, pulled 27 Oct 2026.

Basket Keyword US monthly volume (Oct 2026) Battery hub 510 thread battery 26,425 Battery hub 510 battery 10,011 Battery hub 510 thread batteries 1,400 Battery hub 510 batteries 1,200 Battery hub Best 510 battery 700 Battery hub total 39,736 Cartridge consumable 510 thread cartridge 2,301 Cartridge consumable 510 cartridge 2,017 Cartridge consumable 510 cart 1,300 Cartridge consumable 510 carts 1,000 Cartridge consumable 510 thread cart 450 Cartridge consumable Empty 510 cartridges 100 Cartridge consumable total 7,168 Ratio (battery/cartridge) 5.5 to 1

Reported separately and not in either basket (US monthly volumes, October 2026):

“510 battery charger”: 400.

Care queries: “510 battery not working” 40, “how to charge 510 battery” 30, “510 battery not hitting” 10. Together, that is about 80, and the charger term alone is about 5 times larger.

Value queries: “cheap 510 battery” 100, “buy 510 battery” 90, “510 battery bulk” 50, “cheap 510 carts” 20.

Missouri leads the four-state comparison

Missouri has the highest daily share among the four states Discount Vape Pen compared (Missouri, Mississippi, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey). In 2024, about 8.2% of Missouri adults vaped and just over 5% vaped every day, so around 61% of the state’s adult vapers are daily users by the retailer’s calculation, against a roughly 53% US median (CDC BRFSS). Missouri allows adult non-medical cannabis under Amendment 3 (2022) (NCSL).

October 2025 against October 2026

A smaller, secondary cut compares October 2026 with October 2025 for the four core terms where both years were pulled. US battery searches were flat: “510 thread battery” plus “510 battery” totaled roughly 36,400, virtually unchanged from a year earlier. Core US cartridge searches rose about 25%, to around 4,300 from just under 3,500. On these four terms, the battery-to-cartridge ratio narrowed from about 10.5 to 1 to under 8.5 to 1. US battery demand is steady, while US cartridge searches are growing from a much smaller base.

Discount Vape Pen ran the numbers from New Jersey, one of the four states in its comparison, to learn where shoppers focus their research.

“People treat the battery as the part of the kit they keep and the cart as the part they swap, so the battery is where the research goes,” says James Smith, Head of Vaping Community at Discount Vape Pen. In his view, the data matches what the retailer hears every day.

For Smith, battery searches at more than five times the cartridge level suggest buyers want to get the hub right once, so pick a battery with sensible voltage control, look after the threads and the charger, and it will outlast a lot of cartridges.

Takeaways for Missouri adults

For adults 21 and over who already use a 510 setup, the US search data points one way: put the research and the budget into the battery, then treat cartridges as the running cost. Practical steps:

Check the voltage range and charging port before you buy.

Keep the 510 threads clean.

Use a matched charger and unplug it when the battery is full. The FDA’s vape battery safety tips cover charging and storage.

When a battery reaches the end of its life, recycle it rather than binning it, following EPA guidance on used lithium-ion batteries.

Check state and local rules before you buy any cartridge.

Sources and method

Discount Vape Pen analyzed US search volumes from Ahrefs Keywords Explorer (country: United States), pulled on 27 Oct 2026. We used October 2026 monthly volumes from volume history where available; otherwise, we used Keywords Explorer volume.

Battery hub basket: 510 thread battery, 510 battery, best 510 battery, 510 thread batteries, 510 batteries.

Cartridge consumable basket: 510 cartridge, 510 thread cartridge, 510 cart, 510 carts, 510 thread cart, empty 510 cartridges.

Headline ratio: 39,736 / 7,168 = 5.54, rounded to 5.5.

Year on year: October 2025 monthly volumes for the four core terms with both years available.

Separate queries: care, charger, and value queries are reported separately.

Daily-share figures: Discount Vape Pen calculations (every-day users / current users) from CDC BRFSS 2024 crude prevalence, adults, overall.

Sources:

Products are for adults 21+ only. Vaping hardware and cartridge rules vary by state, so check what applies in Missouri.