Sisters from Salmon Arm Infuse Fun and Resilience into the World of Skiing

Sister Duo from Salmon Arm Brings Joy and Grit to Skiing

In an inspiring display of talent and resilience, sisters Lila and June Thompson from Salmon Arm, British Columbia, have emerged as noteworthy figures in the competitive skiing circuit. Over the past year, the duo, aged 18 and 16, has garnered attention for their quirky approach to the sport while delivering impressive performances on the slopes. They will showcase their skills at the upcoming North American Ski Championships in Whistler, BC, this February, aiming not only for podium finishes but also to inspire others with their unique blend of silliness and toughness.

As the winter sports season gains momentum, the Thompson sisters have become a beacon of positivity and unconventionality in an arena often dominated by intense competition and serious athleticism. While many athletes focus solely on performance, Lila and June have taken a different route, injecting humor and lightheartedness into their training and competitions. They believe that skiing is not only about speed and technique; it’s also about having fun and being yourself.

“People often forget that skiing is supposed to be enjoyable,” says Lila, the elder of the two. “It’s our way of expressing ourselves and connecting with the sport. Being silly helps us relax and perform better.”

The sisters’ approach extends beyond their attitudes and personalities. Their social media presence, filled with playful videos and candid moments, resonates with fans and fellow athletes alike. With a following that’s rapidly growing, their posts often bring a smile to viewers, showcasing everything from goofy tricks to behind-the-scenes antics during their training sessions.

Their journey began at an early age, growing up in the beautiful landscapes of the Shuswap region, where skiing was a family affair. Lila, who started skiing at the age of five, quickly became enamored with the thrill of the sport. “It felt like flying,” she recalls. Six-year-old June was not far behind, with a fierce determination that has only grown over the years. “I just wanted to keep up with Lila,” she says with a laugh.

As they developed their skills on the slopes, the two began competing at local and regional levels, eventually making their way to national events. Their breakthrough came last season when they both qualified for their first International Ski Federation (FIS) event, solidifying their place in the skiing world. This milestone not only marked a significant achievement but also opened doors to new opportunities.

The Thompson sisters credit their success to a supportive family and a dedicated coach, Marc Leblanc, who has been instrumental in their development as athletes. “He encourages us to embrace our uniqueness and always reminds us that it’s okay to have fun,” June mentions, highlighting the coach’s role in shaping their mindset.

Aside from their individual pursuits, the sisters are also passionate about spreading the message that skiing can be inclusive and enjoyable. They often conduct workshops for younger skiers, teaching them the importance of camaraderie and joy in sports. “It’s rewarding to see the next generation of skiers having fun and not stressing out about being perfect,” Lila reflects.

As they gear up for the North American Ski Championships in Whistler, both sisters are conscious of the challenges that lay ahead. The competition will be fierce, with several ski elites also vying for the top spots. Nonetheless, they maintain a positive outlook. June, the younger sister, says, “We’re excited about the competition, but we’re also excited to have fun and meet other athletes.”

With various training sessions planned and a rigorous schedule leading up to the championships, the sisters find a balance between hard work and play. They use music, dance, and laughter to keep spirits high, incorporating such moments into their preparation routine. “Sometimes we just need to let loose and remind ourselves why we love skiing in the first place,” notes Lila.

Fans of the Thompson sisters are already buzzing with anticipation as the championship approaches. The sisters have inspired many with their refreshing perspective on competition, encouraging others to blend seriousness with silliness. Their message resonates particularly well in today’s increasingly high-pressure environment, where athletes often feel the weight of expectations.

Looking to the future, Lila and June have set their sights on more than just ski races. They dream of competing internationally and possibly representing Canada at the Winter Olympics. “It sounds like a big dream, but we’ve learned that with dedication and a little silliness, anything is possible,” says Lila.

As the skiing season continues, the Thompson sisters of Salmon Arm will not only be racing down the slopes but also racing to change perceptions within the sport. With their unique blend of toughness and silliness, they are poised to make their mark on the world stage, inspiring others to embrace both their competitive and playful sides.

Their story exemplifies the importance of finding joy in the journey and highlights that, ultimately, skiing—and indeed all sports—are about passion, perseverance, and camaraderie. As they count down the days to the North American Ski Championships, Lila and June remind us that while medals are great, making memories and sharing laughter along the way is what truly counts.

In a world where competitive spirits can overshadow enjoyment, the Thompson sisters are a refreshing reminder of the beauty of combining skill with silliness, bringing joy and inspiration to the skiing community and beyond.