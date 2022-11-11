Singapore govt’s Indian equity portfolio: 6 stocks gain over 40% in 2022 – GoS Indian equity portfolio | The Economic Times12 Nov 2022, 10:46 AM IST1/7GoS Indian equity portfolioThe Government Of Singapore (GoS) is one of the high-networth investors in Indian equities under the foreign institutional investors’ umbrella. The GoS publicly holds 46 stocks worth around Rs 1,31,000 crore as on November 10, 2022, according to Trendlyne data. Please note that this is not an exhaustive estimate of its portfolio but only consists of those companies in which it holds over 1 percent stake. ET Markets found that six stocks from the holding list have surged over 40 percent in 2022 so far (Data Source: ACE Equity). All these 6 stocks still look quite strong on SWOT Analysis. Take a look at the key strong points of these stocks on SWOT analysis, according to Trendlyne.com.

Getty Images2/7The Phoenix Mills | Price Return in 2022 so far: 55% | CMP: Rs 1533The net value of its holding in the company stood at Rs 1,181 crore as of November 10, 2022.

(Considered September month holding number of shares with share price value as on November 10, 2022)

Company with high TTM EPS GrowthStrong Annual EPS GrowthGrowth in Quarterly Net Profit with increasing Profit Margin (YoY)Company reducing DebtIncreasing Revenue every Quarter for the past 4 QuartersBook Value per share Improving for last 2 yearsCompany with Zero Promoter PledgeETMarkets.com3/7?Mahindra & Mahindra | Price Return in 2022: 55% | CMP: Rs 1298The net value of its holding in the company stood at Rs 2,358 crore as of November 10, 2022.

Strong Annual EPS GrowthGrowth in Quarterly Net Profit with increasing Profit Margin (YoY)Increasing Revenue every Quarter for the past 4 QuartersCompany able to generate Net CashAnnual Net Profits improving for last 2 yearsBook Value per share Improving for last 2 yearsFII / FPI or Institutions increasing their shareholdingETMarkets.com4/7Kalyan Jewellers India | Price Return in 2022: 50% | CMP: Rs 103The net value of its holding in the company stood at Rs 156 crore as of November 10, 2022.

Good quarterly growth in the recent resultsGrowth in Quarterly Net Profit with increasing Profit Margin (YoY)Book Value per share Improving for last 2 yearsCompany with Zero Promoter PledgeFII / FPI or Institutions increasing their shareholdingNear 52 Week HighStrong Momentum: Price above short, medium and long term moving averagesETMarkets.com5/7Triveni Turbine | Price Return in 2022: 48% | CMP: Rs 280The net value of its holding in the company stood at Rs 120 crore as of November 10, 2022.

Growth in Net Profit with increasing Profit Margin (QoQ)Company with Low DebtIncreasing Revenue every Quarter for the past 4 QuartersIncreasing profits every quarter for the past 2 quartersBook Value per share Improving for last 2 yearsCompany with Zero Promoter PledgeFII / FPI or Institutions increasing their shareholdingETMarkets.com6/7Eicher Motors | Price Return in 2022: 43% | CMP: Rs 3702The net value of its holding in the company stood at Rs 1298 crore as of November 10, 2022.

Growth in Net Profit with increasing Profit Margin (QoQ)Growth in Quarterly Net Profit with increasing Profit Margin (YoY)Company with Low DebtIncreasing Revenue every Quarter for the past 4 QuartersIncreasing profits every quarter for the past 4 quartersCompany with Zero Promoter PledgeFII / FPI or Institutions increasing their shareholdingNear 52 Week HighETMarkets.com7/7MPS | Price Return in 2022: 41% | CMP: Rs 885The net value of its holding in the company stood at Rs 30 crore as of November 10, 2022.

Growth in Net Profit with increasing Profit Margin (QoQ)Growth in Quarterly Net Profit with increasing Profit Margin (YoY)Company with No DebtIncreasing Revenue every quarter for the past 2 quartersStrong cash generating ability from core businessBook Value per share Improving for last 2 yearsCompany with Zero Promoter PledgeNear 52 Week HighETMarkets.comTo see your saved stories, click on link hightlighted in bold