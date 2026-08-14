Simply Good Foods Faces Investor Class Action Over OWYN

DENVER, CO – August 14, 2026 (STL.News) The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) faces a federal securities class action alleging investors were misled about the integration and performance of its OWYN business after the company’s $280 million acquisition of Only What You Need Inc.

The lawsuit covers investors who purchased Simply Good Foods common stock between October 24, 2024, and April 8, 2026, according to notices issued Friday by shareholder law firms. Investors seeking appointment as lead plaintiff have until October 13, 2026, to file a motion with the court.

The case is Monroe Employees’ Retirement System v. The Simply Good Foods Company, No. 1:26-cv-06971, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. The complaint alleges that the company and certain current and former executive officers violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Lawsuit Focuses on $280 Million OWYN Acquisition.

Simply Good Foods announced an agreement in April 2024 to acquire OWYN, a plant-based protein shake and nutrition brand, for approximately $280 million in cash. The transaction closed on June 13, 2024.

According to the complaint, the company portrayed the acquisition as offering strategic and financial benefits, including expanding Simply Good Foods’ presence in the ready-to-drink shake market.

The lawsuit alleges, however, that investors were not adequately informed about problems that eventually affected OWYN’s performance. Among other allegations, the plaintiff claims Simply Good Foods lost key managerial personnel following the acquisition and incurred additional general and administrative expenses as it attempted to compensate for those departures.

The complaint further alleges that a change in pea protein suppliers contributed to problems with the taste, texture, and shelf life of OWYN products. According to the lawsuit, those issues contributed to negative consumer reviews, weaker sales and problems with distributor relationships.

These are allegations contained in a civil complaint and have not been proven in court.

Simply Good Foods Disclosed OWYN Problems

The lawsuit cites disclosures Simply Good Foods made in October 2025.

During its fiscal fourth-quarter reporting period, the company disclosed that OWYN experienced a product quality problem tied to a raw-material sourcing decision involving pea protein.

RoGeller’s notice states that CEO Geoff Tanner explained that the sourcing decision predated completion of the OWYN acquisition but was implemented shortly afterward and ultimately caused taste and texture issues as products aged. Good Foods shares subsequently fell more than 17%, according to the firm’s account.

Problems became more pronounced when Simply Good Foods released fiscal second-quarter results on April 9, 2026.

The company reported net sales of about $326 million, down 9.4% from the comparable period a year earlier. OWYN sales declined nearly 17%.

Simply Good Foods also recorded a $187 million impairment against the OWYN brand and reduced its fiscal 2026 net-sales outlook to a decline of approximately 7% to 10%.

SMPL shares closed at $14.41 on April 8 before falling sharply following the announcement. Robbins LLP said the stock fell to $10.44 on April 10, down more than 27% over two trading sessions.

Another OWYN Impairment : The company’s difficulties did not end with the April disclosure.

Simply Good Foods reported fiscal third-quarter results on July 9. Its SEC-filed earnings release showed year-to-date net sales of approximately $1.023 billion, down 5.4% from the comparable period. OWYN net sales were down 5.5% year to date, while Atkins declined 22.6% and Quest increased 3.4%.

The company reported substantial non-cash impairment charges associated with goodwill and its Atkins and OWYN intangible assets. Its July outlook projected fiscal 2026 net sales of approximately $1.345 billion to $1.355 billion, representing an expected year-over-year decline of roughly 6% to 7%.

Robbins LLP said the additional July impairment related to OWYN brought cumulative impairment of the brand to approximately $200 million, less than two years after completion of the $280 million acquisition.

What the Simply Good Foods Class Action Alleges

The complaint alleges that statements made during the class period were materially false or misleading because defendants allegedly failed to disclose significant adverse information concerning the OWYN acquisition and integration.

The allegations include:

Loss of managerial personnel considered important to successfully integrating OWYN.

Increased administrative spending associated with replacing or compensating for those personnel losses.

Product quality problems connected with the pea protein supply.

Increased discounting and promotional activity that allegedly pressured margins.

Reduced brand and marketing support as the company attempted to address margin deterioration.

Operational and execution problems that allegedly prevented the acquisition from achieving anticipated strategic and financial objectives.

The court has not determined whether these allegations are true, and the filing of a securities lawsuit does not establish liability.

Multiple Securities Firms Examining SMPL

Several shareholder-rights firms have publicized investigations or the newly filed litigation involving Simply Good Foods.

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP says it represents the plaintiff in the filed federal class action. The firm identified the class period as October 24, 2024 through April 8, 2026 and announced the October 13 lead-plaintiff deadline.

Robbins LLP issued a separate shareholder notice on August 14 informing investors of the lawsuit and summarising the allegations surrounding the OWYN acquisition and subsequent stock declines.

Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP previously announced an investigation concerning potential securities claims involving Simply Good Foods and the expansion and performance of its protein products, including OWYN.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP has also been investigating potential securities-law violations involving Simply Good Foods. Its August 14 notice covered the company’s October 2025 OWYN quality disclosure and April 2026 financial results.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announced an investigation in April into potential claims involving Simply Good Foods on behalf of shareholders.

Other firms have also publicized investigations concerning SMPL. Investors should understand that announcements by law firms do not necessarily mean each firm filed the underlying lawsuit or represents the named plaintiff.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline Is October 13

Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, investors who acquired Simply Good Foods common stock during the stated class period may seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

The lead plaintiff generally represents the proposed class and helps direct the litigation, including selecting counsel, subject to court approval.

Investors do not have to become lead plaintiff to potentially participate in a future class recovery if a class is ultimately certified and money is recovered.

The current deadline for investors seeking lead-plaintiff status is October 13, 2026.

What Happens Next in the SMPL Lawsuit?

The case remains in its early stages. The October 13 deadline will allow eligible investors to seek appointment as lead plaintiff, after which the federal court can determine who will represent the proposed investor class.

The defendants will also have opportunities to respond to the allegations and challenge the complaint through the normal federal litigation process.

No settlement has been announced, no class recovery is guaranteed, and the court has not ruled that Simply Good Foods or any individual defendant violated federal securities laws.

STL.News will continue monitoring the federal docket, company disclosures, and any response from Simply Good Foods as the litigation progresses.

Investor Notice: This article is independent news coverage and is not legal or investment advice. Allegations in securities litigation are unproven unless established through court proceedings. Investors considering legal action should independently evaluate counsel and their individual circumstances.