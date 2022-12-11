Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rises 0.48%, Outperforms the Crypto Market Sunday – InvestorsObserver

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been relatively average in terms of volatility when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Sunday, the crypto has advanced 0.48% to $0.000009280223704.

InvestorsObserver is giving Shiba Inu a 34 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on Shiba Inu!

Moderately Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives Shiba Inu a moderate volatility rank of 34, placing it in the bottom 34% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge takes into account this makes its score defined by recent trends, rather than a bad day.

SHIB’s moderate volatility reading comes with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has moderate price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Shiba Inu price is trading near resistance. With support around $0.00000918215241051014 and resistance around $0.00000928946823784583. This leaves Shiba Inu with potential selling pressures ahead as it may be getting over extended.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

