Share price of Zee Ent. falls as Sensex gains 384.07 points

The share price of . dropped 0.73 per cent to Rs 251.95 at 01:50PM (IST) in Thursday’s trade. The stock has hit a high of Rs 255.0 and low of Rs 250.7 so far during the session. The stock had closed at Rs 253.8 in the previous session.

The counter has had a total traded volume of 156679 shares so far with a value of Rs 3.95 crore on the NSE. It traded at a price-to-earnings multiple of 34.57 and a price-to-book ratio of 2.55.

A higher price-to-earnings ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price for per rupee earnings given by the stock because of better future growth expectations.

The price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and reflects the price investors are willing to pay even for no growth in the business.

The scrip declined 24.66 per cent during the past one year, while the 30-share index advanced 5.86 per cent during the same period.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. belongs to the TV Broadcasting & Software Production industry.

Promotor/FII Holding



Promoters held 0.22 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while FIIs and domestic institutional investors ownership stood at 39.18 per cent and 21.42 per cent, respectively.

Key Financials



The company reported consolidated sales of Rs 2046.0 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, up 8.86 per cent from the previous quarter’s Rs 1879.53 crore and up 1.77 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 2010.47 crore.

Profit for the latest quarter stood at Rs 112.89 crore, down 58.21 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.