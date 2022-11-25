Share price of Bajaj Holdings falls as Sensex drops 153.17 points

Share price of Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd. dropped 1.26 per cent to Rs 6435.75 at 11:59AM (IST) in Friday’s trade. The scrip hit a high of Rs 6579.0 and low of Rs 6433.85 so far during the session. The stock had closed at Rs 6517.85 in the previous session.

The counter had a total traded volume of 11:59AM shares so far with a turnover of Rs 1.14 crore on BSE. The stock traded at a price-to-earnings multiple of 16.56 and a price-to-book ratio of 1.3.

A higher price-to-earnings ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price for per rupee earnings given by the stock because of better future growth expectations.

The price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and is the measure of the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business.

& Investment Ltd. belongs to the Holding – Diversified industry.

Promotor/FII Holding



Promoters held 51.2 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while foreign investors and domestic institutional investors ownership stood at 13.21 per cent and 5.3 per cent, respectively.

Key Financials



The firm reported consolidated sales of Rs 200.99 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, up 92.81 per cent from the previous quarter’s Rs 104.24 crore and up 25.31 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 160.39 crore.

Its profit for the latest quarter stood at Rs 1242.79 crore, up 9.83 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.