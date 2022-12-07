Sensex, Nifty start on flat note ahead of assembly election results

New Delhi: Domestic equity markets started the session on muted note on Thursday, trading almost flat, tracking the range bound trade in the global peers, amid the recession and inflation fears.

Traders are awaiting the election results from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, which may have a sentimental impact on the markets. However, the Fed‘s meeting scheduled for next week will be a key factor to guide the market in the near term.

BSE‘s barometer Sensex shed about 45 points or 0.07% to trade at 62,365 at 9.20. Its NSE’s counterpart Nifty50 retreated 11.6 points or 0.06% to 18,548.90 at the same time.

Broader markets outperformed the headline peers as BSE midcap and smallcap indices added half a per cent during the early trade. Fear gauge India VIX dropped about a per cent to 13.97 levels.

Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, said that next week will be significant for global equity markets since we will have the US inflation print and the FOMC meet.

“The market is likely to consolidate around the current levels till then. The PSU banking space, particularly the leading names, is likely to continue to remain resilient. Capital goods stocks are showing strength,” he added.

Only index heavyweights including IT and financial services were trading in red, whereas PSU Bank, metals, media and real estate sectors led the gainers, posting some decent gains.