Sensex, Nifty snap 4-day winning streak ahead of FOMC decision

Ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting, key equity indices closed in the red on Wednesday, dragged by the IT and banking stocks. The 30-share Sensex ended 215 points lower at 60,906, while its broader peer, Nifty50, ended below the 18,100 mark.

Among Sensex stocks,

, , , , HUL and were the top losers in today’s trading session, falling around 1-3 per cent. , , , , and also settled lower.

However,

, ITC, , Dr Reddy’s, and ended the session with gains. Sectorally, the Nifty PSU Bank fell .80 per cent, and Nifty Auto dropped 0.74 per cent, while Nifty Metal and Nifty Pharma closed higher. In the broader market, Nifty Midcap50 plunged 0.22 per cent, and Smallcap50 declined 0.22 per cent.

Earlier in Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi closed flat with negative bias, while China’s Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng surged 1.15 per cent and 2.41 per cent, respectively. The rupee also aweakened slightly against the US dollar on dollar demand from importers, though volumes were thin ahead of a key Federal Reserve meeting.

The rupee closed at 82.79, against a previous close of 82.69, while the Brent crude January futures declined 0.39 per cent to $94.27 per barrel. The market breadth was skewed in favour of bulls. About 1,805 gained, 1,666 stocks declined, and 138 remained unchanged. The market capitalisation of all BSE-listed companies decreased by Rs 56,000 crore to Rs 281.57 lakh crore.

“With the FOMC’s outcome around the corner, profit booking and a risk-off mood dragged the domestic market to trade with cuts. Meanwhile, strong US employment figures dented expectations for a slowdown in rate hikes. Since the market has already priced in a 75 bps rate hike by the Fed, market movement will be determined by their comments on its next moves,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said.

