Sensex ends lower for 3rd straight session; Nifty below 18,200

Amid the likelihood of a tighter US monetary policy, benchmark equity indices ended in the red for the third consecutive session on Monday, dragged by index heavyweight IT, auto, and financial stocks.

The 30-share Sensex ended 519 points lower at 61,145, while its broader peer, Nifty50, ended just above the 18,150 mark.

Among Sensex stocks, Reliance, TCS, HDFC, and were among the top losers in today's trading session, falling about 1.5-2%. ITC, Dr Reddy's, and also settled lower.

However, HUL, and Maruti managed to end the session with gains.

Sectorally, Nifty IT dropped 1.55% and Nifty Realty declined 1.27%, while Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Consumer Durables closed higher. In the broader market, Nifty Midcap50 and Smallcap50 ended flat with negative bias.

“Nifty started lower following a weak global cue and remained sideways during the day. On the lower end, it slipped towards the previous swing high (18,100). The trend looks a bit weak with a rounding top formation on the daily timeframe. The bearish crossover in RSI with a negative divergence suggests weak momentum. Going forward, 18,100 may provide immediate support below which the index may drift down towards 17,750. On the higher end, resistance is visible at 18,200/18,450,” Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said.

Earlier in Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.16%, while China’s Shanghai Composite plunged 0.39% and South Korea’s Kospi declined 1.02%.

The Indian rupee declined 0.19% to 81.84 per US dollar, as Asian currencies declined tracking the Chinese yuan’s plunge over Covid-19 worries. While the Brent crude January futures fell 0.38% to $87.29 per barrel.

The market breadth skewed in favour of bears. About 2,075 stocks declined, 1,519 gained and 178 remained unchanged.

The market capitalisation of all listed companies on BSE declined by Rs 1.4 lakh crore to Rs 280.90 lakh crore.

