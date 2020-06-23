Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Micah Greenberg Indicted For Stalking

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Maria Chapa Lopez announces the unsealing of an indictment charging Joel Micah Greenberg (35, Lake Mary) with stalking and unlawful use of a means of identification of another person. If convicted on both counts, Greenberg faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison.

According to the indictment, Greenberg, who is the elected Seminole County Tax Collector, engaged in a course of conduct that caused and attempted to cause substantial emotional distress to a political opponent who worked at a school located in the Middle District of Florida. As part of that course of conduct, Greenberg caused letters to be sent to the school where the employee worked. The letters falsely represented that they had been sent by an anonymous “very concerned student” of the school who had information that the school employee had engaged in sexual misconduct with a particular student, which Greenberg knew was false.

Greenberg also caused a Facebook account to be set up that claimed to belong to a “very concerned teacher” at the school where the school employee had worked. Greenberg caused postings to be made using that account that falsely alleged that the school employee had engaged in sexual misconduct with a student. Greenberg also caused an imposter Twitter account to be set up using the name and photograph of the school employee, without that person’s knowledge, consent, or authorization. Greenberg caused postings to be made using that account that falsely represented that the school employee was a segregationist and in favor of white supremacy.

An indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.

This case was investigated by United States Secret Service. It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg.

