Secretary Pompeo’s Participation in the EU Foreign Affairs Council

Secretary Michael R. Pompeo spoke today by video conference with EU High Representative Josep Borrell and EU member state foreign ministers during the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC). Secretary Pompeo, High Representative Borrell, and the ministers discussed the importance of the Transatlantic partnership in rebuilding our economies post-COVID, as well as upholding our shared commitment to democratic values that serve as a bulwark against Russian and PRC attempts to undermine democratic societies. The Secretary highlighted joint U.S. and EU resolve to uphold Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and our insistence that Russia cease its aggressive actions in the Donbas region.

