Secretary Pompeo’s Meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met yesterday with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Secretary Pompeo and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed the continuing threat posed by the Iranian regime. The Secretary assured the Crown Prince that the United States stands with Saudi Arabia in the face of these threats, as reflected in our greater military presence in Saudi Arabia. The Secretary and the Crown Prince discussed increased violence in Yemen and agreed on their support for UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths’ efforts to advance the political process there. They also discussed the situations in Syria, Iraq, and Lebanon; the need for a united Gulf Cooperation Council, and consular and human rights issues.

