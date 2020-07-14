Secretary Pompeo’s Call with Spanish Foreign Minister González Laya

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya. Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister González Laya discussed the importance of secure 5G networks, the crisis in Venezuela, the importance of strengthening NATO, economic recovery after the pandemic, and safely increasing international mobility. The Secretary once again expressed his deep appreciation for Spain’s cooperation on combatting COVID-19.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE