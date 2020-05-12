Secretary Pompeo’s Call with Estonian Foreign Minister Reinsalu

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke with Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu today. Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Reinsalu discussed cooperative efforts in the UN Security Council aimed at preventing conflict and promoting peace worldwide, the 2020 Three Seas Initiative Summit, and the importance of Transatlantic cooperation in combatting COVID-19.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE