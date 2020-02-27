Secretary Pompeo’s Call with Brazilian Foreign Minister Araujo

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:‎

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo regarding the upcoming visit of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to Miami. Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Araujo discussed the importance of the close U.S.-Brazilian partnership in our efforts to promote democracy and economic prosperity in the region.

