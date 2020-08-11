Secretary Pompeo Travels to the Czech Republic For Consultations With Valued Ally and Partner

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Our friendship reflects our shared commitment to a more prosperous, secure, and peaceful world. The United States is a dedicated Ally of the Czech Republic.”

– U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, October 25, 2019

Secretary Pompeo will travel to the Czech Republic on August 11-13, 2020, where he will meet President Zeman, Prime Minister Babis, Foreign Minister Petricek, and other senior politicians. While in the Czech Republic, the Secretary will also visit the “Thank You America” Memorial and the Patton Museum in Pilsen.

THE CZECH REPUBLIC IS AN IMPORTANT ALLY AND PARTNER

The strength of the U.S.-Czech relationship is reflected in our common approach to many challenges facing the world. A member of NATO and the European Union, the Czech Republic is an important and reliable Ally. We have worked closely together to strengthen security, promote economic development and democratic values, and defend basic human rights.

The United States and the Czech Republic are steadfast Allies and partners. Our partnership, based on shared democratic values and a commitment to peace, security, and prosperity, is strong and multifaceted. The United States looks to the Czech Republic as a partner in regions around the world, including Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria, where the Czechs serve as U.S. Protecting Power.

The United States is one of the Czech Republic’s top non-EU investors. Leading sectors for U.S. exports to and investment in the Czech Republic include automotive parts and equipment, energy, franchising, information technology, and medical and scientific equipment.

WORKING TOGETHER TO COUNTER SECURITY THREATS

The United States and the Czech Republic are working together to address common challenges, including countering disinformation and ensuring that technology and investment flows do not raise national security risks. The Czech National Cyber and Information Security Authority’s (NUKIB) December 2018 warning against the cybersecurity threats posed by Huawei and ZTE, as well as the 2019 Prague 5G Security Conference and resulting “Prague Proposals,” have played an important role in highlighting the risks posed by untrusted vendors of telecommunications equipment. More than 30 countries have signed onto the Prague Proposals.

Adoption of the U.S.-Czech Joint Declaration on 5G Security by Secretary Pompeo and PM Babis in May 2020 further strengthened our joint efforts to foster a secure and vibrant 5G ecosystem, which is critical to Transatlantic security and prosperity. We will continue to work together to protect communications networks from disruption, penetration, or manipulation.

The United States and the Czech Republic will uphold our shared vision of on open, interoperable, reliable and secure cyberspace, and deter malign actors from engaging in malicious cyber activity.

DEEP CULTURAL AND PERSONAL TIES

Our countries are connected through a multitude of historic, cultural, and people-to-people relationships. We care deeply about these ties and look forward to developing them further, including through professional, educational, and cultural exchanges.

Many Czechs cherish the memory of the U.S. Army liberation of Western Bohemia in May 1945. We appreciate how Czech citizens have kept this memory alive and celebrated this anniversary annually.

The Secretary’s visit in August coincides with the month in which many Czechs remember and honor the victims of the Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia by Warsaw Pact forces in 1968 that crushed the Prague Spring.

