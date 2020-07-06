Secretary Pompeo On Comoros National Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Secretary Of State, Michael R. Pompeo released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Comoros on the 45th anniversary of your independence.

For over forty years, the United States and the Union of Comoros have advanced shared priorities, including in the areas of maritime security, education, and human rights. The United States and Comoros are both safer because of our cooperation, which has also contributed to greater peace and stability in the region.

We are proud of our strong partnership and join the Comorian people in celebrating your country’s 45th anniversary of independence.

