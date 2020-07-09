Secretary Of State, Michael R. Pompeo: Mongolia National Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Secretary Of State, Michael R. Pompeo released the following statement: On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I extend my best wishes to the people of Mongolia on the opening of the Naadam festival on July 11.

As strategic partners and Third Neighbors, the United States and Mongolia enjoy a strong partnership bound by common interests, shared democratic values, and respect for human rights and the rule of law.

On this occasion for celebration, I wish the people of Mongolia a wonderful Naadam.

