Secretary Michael R. Pompeo’s Meeting with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab yesterday to discuss Iran’s destabilizing role in the Middle East. Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Secretary Raab agreed the dangerous and reckless attack against Ain Al Asad Airbase and Erbil underscores the longstanding concerns both nations have about Iran’s offensive ballistic missile program. They also discussed further strengthening the U.S.-UK special relationship in a post-Brexit era, including robust plans for a free trade agreement after Brexit, as well as the importance of secure 5G networks.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE