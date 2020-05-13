Secretary Michael R. Pompeo’s Meeting With Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met today with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, Israel. Secretary Pompeo and Prime Minister Netanyahu discussed our nations’ ongoing efforts to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic and counter Iran’s destabilizing influence in the region, as well as the steadfast U.S. commitment to Israel’s security.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE