Secretary Michael R. Pompeo’s Call with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:‎

Secretary Michael R. Pompeo spoke today to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to express condolences for the lives lost in the crash of Ukrainian International Airlines flight 752. Secretary Pompeo offered the U.S. government’s full assistance in the ongoing investigation. He also reaffirmed support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and underscored our long-term strategic partnership.

