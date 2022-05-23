Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Hayashi Yoshimasa in Tokyo. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister hailed the U.S.-Japan Alliance as the cornerstone of peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. They reaffirmed their resolute support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and independence and committed to holding the Kremlin accountable for its war of aggression in Ukraine. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Hayashi welcomed the launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, which will drive sustainable and inclusive economic growth and prosperity and planned to convene a meeting of the U.S.-Japan Economic Policy Consultative Committee this summer. They condemned the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK)’s ballistic missile launches, which have been in violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Hayashi discussed their shared interest in maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. The Secretary underscored the importance of U.S.-Japan-ROK cooperation, which reinforces a free, open, interconnected, prosperous, resilient, and secure Indo-Pacific region.