Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Lapid

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today in Riga, Latvia with Israeli Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid to exchange views regarding how to stop the premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack by Putin’s military forces on Ukraine and its people as well as the urgent need for Russia to cease its aggression, allow for humanitarian corridors, and fully withdraw from Ukrainian territory. They also discussed challenges posed by Iran, and both agreed that Iran must never be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon. Secretary Blinken reiterated the Administration’s ironclad commitment to Israel’s security.