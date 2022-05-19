Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with African Foreign Ministers

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken hosted a conversation today with visiting African leaders in New York prior to their participation in the Global Food Security Call to Action Ministerial. They discussed a range of issues of mutual concern, including the pressing challenge of food security in Africa and ways in which the United States and multilateral institutions can support food system resilience in the immediate and long-term.

Secretary Blinken emphasized the United States is focused on partnering with African nations to address the growing concern of food insecurity on the continent, which has been worsened by climate-induced drought, COVID-19-related supply chain disruption, and the global impact of the Kremlin’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. They discussed how each of their countries are working to meet domestic food supply needs and ways the United States can collaborate to bolster those efforts.