August 17, 2021 Maryam Shah Politics
Secretary Blinken’s Calls with European Counterparts on Afghanistan

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke separately with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission Borrell, NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg, Turkish Foreign Minister Çavu?o?lu, and UK Foreign Secretary Raab about Afghanistan, including the developing situation and our efforts to bring our citizens to safety and assist vulnerable Afghans.  The Secretary expressed his profound appreciation for the EU, NATO, Turkey, and the UK’s efforts in Afghanistan.

