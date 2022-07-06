Secretary Blinken’s Call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba

Washington, DC – The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. They discussed the upcoming G20 Foreign Minister meeting in Bali and the outcomes from the G7 and NATO summits, which underscored firm Allied and partner resolve to support Ukraine as it defends its sovereignty and territorial integrity from Russia’s unprovoked aggression. The Secretary condemned Russia’s atrocities in Ukraine and provided updates on multilateral efforts to resolve Russia’s military blockage of agricultural exports from Ukraine’s ports. He also discussed U.S. security assistance and previewed further budget support for Ukraine, affirming the United States’ unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s democratic, free, and prosperous future.