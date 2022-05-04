Secretary Blinken’s Call with UK Foreign Secretary Truss

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss. The Secretary reaffirmed support for Ukraine, where the brave Ukrainian people continue to defend against the brutal attacks of Putin’s war of aggression. The two discussed additional security and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and continued transatlantic unity. They also discussed economic consequences for those who continue to provide financial or material support that aids the Kremlin’s war against Ukraine.

Additionally, the Secretary raised the need to continue our collective support for combatting the COVID-19 pandemic globally and providing sustainable health security financing, including through a robust, commitments-driven summit on May 12.