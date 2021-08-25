Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavu?o?lu to discuss our continuing cooperation in Afghanistan and our efforts to ensure the safe and orderly evacuation of our citizens, allies, and partners.

