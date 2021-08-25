Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavu?o?lu to discuss our continuing cooperation in Afghanistan and our efforts to ensure the safe and orderly evacuation of our citizens, allies, and partners.
Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.
Washingtion, DC (STL.News) The US Secretary Of State, Michael R. Pompeo released the following statement: On behalf of the government of the United States and the American people, I offer my congratulations to the people of Spain on […]
Washington, DC (STL.News) Acting Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs, Philip T. Reeker, will travel to Milan June 20-22, Tirana June 30, and Ohrid July 1-3. In Milan, Acting Assistant Secretary Reeker will meet with […]
Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will deliver on-camera remarks on the release of the 2020 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in the Press […]