Secretary Blinken’s Call with ROK Foreign Minister

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Park

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Republic of Korea (ROK) Foreign Minister Park Jin to discuss continued U.S.-ROK cooperation in addressing global challenges. The Secretary and Foreign Minister exchanged views on the critical importance of working jointly to uphold the international, rules-based order and stability in the Indo-Pacific, including the Taiwan Strait.

The Secretary expressed his appreciation for President Yoon’s remarks during his Liberation Day address, particularly the ROK’s concerted efforts to improve its relationship with Japan and secure the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. The Secretary reaffirmed the U.S. ironclad commitment to the defense of the ROK and Japan.

In addition, the Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed U.S. and ROK efforts to provide assistance to Ukraine and hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked and brutal war against Ukraine. The Secretary noted the importance of adopting policies that ensure the U.S. and ROK’s economic security.

