Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah. The Secretary expressed gratitude to the Government of Kuwait for helping to facilitate the transit of U.S. citizens and Embassy Kabul personnel through Kuwait and underscored the importance of our enduring bilateral partnership.