Secretary Blinken’s Call with Kosovo Prime Minister Kurti

September 6, 2021 Maryam Shah Politics
Secretary Blinken’s Call with Kosovo Prime Minister Kurti

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti today to thank Kosovo for its early and generous agreement to temporarily host at-risk individuals from Afghanistan.  Kosovo’s steadfast humanitarian support during this transition is a testament to its willingness and capacity to contribute to global peace and security. Secretary Blinken and Prime Minister Kurti noted the longstanding partnership between the United States and Kosovo and reiterated their commitment to closely coordinate on shared priorities.

Post Views: 117
About Maryam Shah 5461 Articles
Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

Related Articles