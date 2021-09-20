Secretary Blinken’s Call with Italian Foreign Minister Di Maio

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio today. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Di Maio discussed U.S. and Italian collaboration to mobilize an effective global response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

