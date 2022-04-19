Secretary Blinken’s Call with Israeli Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Lapid

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Israeli Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid regarding the importance of Israelis and Palestinians working to end the cycle of violence in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza by exercising restraint and refraining from actions that escalate tensions, including at Jerusalem’s Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount. They discussed the steps Israel has taken to do so. They also spoke of common efforts to confront global challenges, including those posed by Iran and its proxies. Secretary Blinken reiterated the Administration’s steadfast commitment to Israel’s security and condemned recent rocket attacks from Gaza. He emphasized U.S. support for a negotiated two-state solution and desire to deepen and expand Israel’s relations in the region following the successful Negev Summit.