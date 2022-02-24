Secretary Blinken’s Call with EU High Representative

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with EU High Representative Josep Borrell. The Secretary and HRVP Borrell reaffirmed their steadfast support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and underscored the importance of continued transatlantic unity in the face of Russian aggression in Ukraine. They condemned in the strongest terms the Russian Federation’s decision to recognize the “independence” of the purported republics in Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine and the order to dispatch additional Russian troops. The Secretary and the High Representative agreed that Russia’s flagrant violation of international law demands a firm response from the international community, beginning with the measures the United States, the EU, and other partners announced February 22. The Secretary reaffirmed the readiness of the United States, in coordination with the EU and other partners, to impose additional powerful sanctions and economic measures in the event of a further Russian invasion of Ukraine.