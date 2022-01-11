Secretary Blinken’s Call with Dutch Foreign Minister

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra to congratulate him on his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs in the new Dutch government. Secretary Blinken emphasized the importance of the transatlantic bond to global security and prosperity. The Secretary also committed to further enhance the breadth and depth of the U.S.-Netherlands relationship and look for additional areas of practical cooperation across the political, economic, and security dimensions. The Secretary reiterated steadfast support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity in the face of potential further Russian aggression and stressed the U.S. commitment to impose significant costs should Russia escalate actions against Ukraine. He also rejected the political pressure and economic coercion by the People’s Republic of China and highlighted solidarity with Lithuania.