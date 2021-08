Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with the Bahraini Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid al-Zayani. The Secretary expressed gratitude to Bahrain for the government’s humanitarian support in facilitating the safe transit of U.S. citizens and evacuees from Afghanistan. The Secretary underscored the importance and strength of the U.S.-Bahrain partnership.