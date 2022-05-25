Secretary Blinken’s Call with Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The Secretary and the Prime Minister discussed the positive momentum toward peace in the South Caucasus. Secretary Blinken offered the United States’ assistance with border delimitation and demarcation efforts and encouraged progress to develop regional transportation and communication links. He highlighted the importance of continued bilateral dialogue to solve challenges in the South Caucasus and reaffirmed U.S. support for EU-brokered conversations between President Aliyev and Prime Minister Pashinyan. Secretary Blinken reaffirmed U.S. readiness to help by engaging bilaterally and with likeminded partners, including through our role as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair, to help Armenia and Azerbaijan find a long-term comprehensive peace. The Secretary underscored the importance of normalization in relations between Armenia and Turkey in ensuring peace, stability, and prosperity for the wider region.