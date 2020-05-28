Second Weekend of Social Distancing Patio/Parking Lot Party at Candicci’s Restaurant, Ballwin

Social Distancing Patio/Parking Lot Party at Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar in Ballwin, Missouri, May 29th and 30th

Ballwin, MO (STL.News) Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar created a “Social Distancing Patio/Parking Lot Party” last weekend that resulted in an overwhelming turnout in spite of the caution that is being preached to us on a daily basis.

Today, Candicci’s published on their Google Business Listing that they will be offering a repeat performance tomorrow, Friday, May 29th, and Saturday, May 30th beginning at 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm both evenings. Live music features The Convertibles and Sharisse on Friday and Leslie on Saturday.

Candicci’s is asking that customers follow the CDC guidelines revolving around social distancing and wear a face mask to protect yourself as well as their servers. Candicci’s employees will be following the guidelines as they have since their inception.

Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar has been in business for almost 40 years providing fine authentic Italian cuisines to the St. Louis region. Candicci’s is determined to adjust operations and procedures to comply with local rules as well as the CDC guidelines in order to protect their customers and employees.

Reservations are recommended. Call (636) 220-8989 or visit their website. Candicci’s is located at 100 Holloway Rd, Ballwin, MO

