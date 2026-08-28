SEC Charges 38 Firms Over Alleged False Filings

WASHINGTON, DC – August 27, 2026 (STL.News) The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has charged 38 entities with allegedly making material misrepresentations in regulatory filings in an effort to portray themselves as legitimate investment advisory firms and attract U.S. investors.

The enforcement actions represent an unusually broad effort by the SEC to combat what regulators describe as abuse of the agency’s own filing system. According to the SEC, the entities submitted Forms ADV between 2025 and 2026 containing information that allegedly was false, misleading, or could not be substantiated.

The cases also carry an important warning for retail investors: the existence of a filing in an SEC database does not necessarily mean the SEC has registered, approved, endorsed or verified the investment operation behind it.

The SEC announced the cases Thursday and said it filed complaints against all 38 entities in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado. The agency is seeking permanent injunctions, restrictions preventing the defendants from filing Forms ADV as exempt reporting advisers, and civil penalties.

SEC alleges filings created appearance of legitimacy

According to the SEC, the defendants made material misrepresentations and statements on Forms ADV that could not be substantiated.

Some entities allegedly listed Colorado business addresses where they had no actual presence. Regulators also found telephone numbers that allegedly were disconnected or belonged to unrelated businesses.

The SEC said another warning sign involved similarities among filings.

According to the complaints, some defendants disclosed ownership structures and numerical information that were identical or nearly identical to information submitted by numerous other purported exempt reporting advisers.

The SEC also alleges that the entities claimed financial statements for private funds they purportedly advised had been audited by one of two independent public accounting firms. Regulators said neither accounting firm could be located in public federal or state accountancy registries.

The agency said some defendants accessed its filing system using IP addresses traced to foreign jurisdictions. A number of defendants also allegedly failed to respond when SEC attorneys requested records supporting information contained in their Forms ADV.

Laura D’Allaird, chief of the SEC Enforcement Division’s Cyber and Emerging Technologies Unit, characterized the cases as alleged large-scale abuse of SEC adviser filings involving people who, in several instances, were likely operating overseas and attempting to capitalize on investor interest in emerging technologies. She said the SEC would act to disrupt operations that use fraudulent filings to create an appearance of legitimacy.

The 38 entities charged by the SEC

The SEC identified the following defendants and published a separate federal complaint for each entity:

Abrdn Canada Limited Absolutaris Base Limited Apexium Securities Ltd Axivon Exchange Ltd Calystron Capital Ltd CryptoOrbit Ltd Equal Chance Capital Ltd Ftaexchange Ltd Future Finance Academy Ltd Gainstra Capital Inc Glorious Dawn Capital Management Co., Ltd Harbor Financial Institute Ltd Helios Wealth Management Ltd Ideal Finance Ltd Ironclad Trading Institute LLC Korzen Asset Management Ltd LinkedIn Research Institute Ltd LuxePoint Capital Ltd Nautical Echo Capital Ltd NewstarAsset Capital Inc Nexera Technologies Ltd Nova Academy of Finance Ltd Nova Financial Academy Ltd Perkea Capital Securities Inc Pinnacle Crypto Exchange Inc Pinno Capital Inc Quantum Financial Institute Ltd RBH Infinity Exchange Inc Robin Markets Inc Rockford Partners Sapphire Tide Capital Ltd Stellar Path Institute Ltd Summit Breeze Haven Exchange Ltd THEVGPRO Ltd ThreeM Holding Ltd Veriton Investment Inc Web3 University Wingspan Advisors. LLC

The names above reproduce the defendants as identified in the SEC’s Aug. 27 announcement. The SEC provides links to all 38 complaints with its enforcement release.

Fake SEC certificates allegedly appeared online

One of the most significant allegations involves websites that promoted certain defendants.

The SEC alleges some websites displayed fake certificates suggesting the entity was registered with the SEC when it was not.

In a separate investor alert issued the same day, the SEC’s Office of Investor Education and Assistance said scammers are using exempt reporting adviser, or ERA, filings to create a false impression of legitimacy. The schemes may include advance-fee fraud.

According to the investor alert, some fake certificates contained legitimate-looking regulatory identifiers, including Central Registration Depository and SEC file numbers assigned when a Form ADV was filed. The certificates allegedly used those numbers to make false claims concerning SEC status.

That distinction matters because receiving identifying numbers through the filing process is not the same as obtaining SEC approval.

What is an exempt reporting adviser?

An exempt reporting adviser is an investment adviser that is not registered with the SEC but is subject to certain federal reporting, recordkeeping and other requirements.

ERAs generally advise private funds, including hedge funds, venture capital funds and private equity funds. They cannot legally provide investment advice directly to individual investors.

This distinction can create confusion.

Form ADV is a legitimate regulatory document used within the investment adviser regulatory system. Information submitted through the process can become publicly accessible.

But a company’s appearance in an SEC-related database should not be interpreted automatically as evidence that regulators have investigated and endorsed the company.

The SEC specifically warns that it does not evaluate the abilities or qualifications of ERAs and does not issue certificates to ERAs — or even to registered advisers — indicating SEC approval.

Therefore, an entity claiming to be both an ERA and “SEC registered” presents an immediate inconsistency investors should investigate.

Why Form ADV can look convincing

Form ADV is widely used in the investment advisory industry.

For registered investment advisers, the form includes extensive information about an adviser’s business, ownership, clients, employees, practices, affiliations, and disciplinary history. Different parts of Form ADV provide additional disclosures concerning fees, conflicts, services and other matters.

Investors understandably may assume that finding a company or filing through a government-related system means the business has undergone extensive government verification.

The SEC’s latest cases illustrate why that assumption can be dangerous.

A regulatory filing is a source of information, but investors still need to examine what the filing says, determine the firm’s actual regulatory status, and independently verify who is asking for their money.

SEC removes the 38 ERA filings

The SEC said it has removed the exempt reporting adviser filings associated with the 38 defendants from the Commission’s website.

The removal is significant because the SEC’s allegations center in part on the defendants allegedly using their regulatory filings to create an appearance of legitimacy.

The agency also issued a new investor alert explaining how the technique can work and warning investors not to rely on ERA filings as proof of SEC registration.

The SEC advises investors not to trust a person or company claiming to be an ERA when that entity points to an SEC filing or website as proof that it is SEC registered.

If such a representation is made, the SEC advises investors not to trade with the entity, provide money, transfer cryptocurrency, or disclose personal information.

Investors should independently verify advisers

Investors can use the Investment Adviser Public Disclosure database and Investor.gov’s “Check Out Your Investment Professional” search function to investigate investment professionals.

The IAPD system allows investors to review registration status, Form ADV information, business practices and certain disciplinary information.

But investors should go further when something appears questionable.

Contact information should be independently verified rather than relying solely on a phone number, email address or website supplied by someone soliciting an investment.

Investors should also be suspicious when a company claims the SEC has “approved,” “certified,” or endorsed an investment opportunity or advisory operation.

Do not treat a government-looking certificate as proof.

The SEC expressly states that it does not issue certificates to ERAs or registered advisers.

Investors should also pay particular attention to discrepancies between an entity’s regulatory status and what its representatives claim.

An ERA soliciting individual retail investors for direct investment advice would be another major warning sign because ERAs may advise private funds rather than provide investment advice directly to individuals.

FBI assisted SEC investigation

The SEC credited the Federal Bureau of Investigation and its Operation Level Up with assisting in the matter.

The SEC did not announce criminal charges against the 38 entities in its Aug. 27 release. The Commission announced civil enforcement actions alleging violations of federal securities laws.

The complaints charge the defendants with alleged violations of Sections 204(a) and 207 of the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

Section 207 addresses material misstatements and omissions in certain reports and filings made under the Investment Advisers Act, while the SEC’s complaints also invoke record-related requirements under Section 204(a).

The Commission is asking the federal court for permanent injunctions against future violations, conduct-based injunctions preventing the defendants from filing Forms ADV as exempt reporting advisers, and monetary civil penalties.

SEC case highlights new investor verification risks

The enforcement action illustrates an increasingly important problem for investors navigating investment opportunities online: fraudulent operators can potentially misuse legitimate infrastructure to strengthen the appearance of an illegitimate business.

A sophisticated-looking website, regulatory number, government database entry or certificate can make an investment operation appear considerably more credible than it actually is.

Investors therefore need to distinguish between information filed with a regulator and registration or approval by that regulator.

The SEC’s action against the 38 entities is based on allegations that have not yet been proven in court. The defendants can contest the allegations, and filing an SEC civil complaint does not constitute a finding of liability.

For investors, however, the broader lesson is immediate.

An SEC filing should be the beginning of due diligence — not the end of it.

Investors considering an unfamiliar adviser should independently confirm the firm’s registration or reporting status, examine its regulatory disclosures, verify its contact information, and be especially cautious about unsolicited investment opportunities involving cryptocurrency, artificial intelligence, or other emerging technologies.

Source: U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement release and SEC Investor.gov ERA scam warning.

Disclaimer: This article is for news and informational purposes only and does not constitute investment, legal, or financial advice. The SEC’s complaints contain allegations. Unless and until a court establishes them, those allegations should not be treated as findings of wrongdoing or liability.