Sebi tweaks norms to strengthen structure, governance of exchanges, clearing corp

To strengthen the governance mechanism of stock exchanges, clearing corporations, and depositories, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) made major amendments to the structure, governance and accountability processes of these institutions.

According to SEBI, these regulatory changes are expected to bring greater transparency and accountability in the functioning of these institutions.

The move to strengthen and scrutinize the regulations come amid the corporate governance allegations against erstwhile members of India’s biggest stock exchange, the National Stock Exchange, including former MD and CEO Chitra Ramakrishna.

The amendments will come into effect 180 days from the date of notification in the Official Gazette, SEBI said. The decision was taken at the board meeting of the regulator today.

The functions of Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs) have been categorised into 3, namely critical operations — regulatory, compliance and risk management and other functions, including business development.

MIIs shall give higher priority to the resource allocation towards the functions under the first two verticals over resource allocation towards the third vertical, SEBI said in a release.

As part of the board governance regulations, MIIs will mandatorily appoint public interest directors with expertise in the areas of technology, law and regulatory, finance and accounts and capital markets.

“The internal evaluation of the functioning of MIIs and their statutory committees will be done every year. In addition, an external evaluation will be done by an independent entity once every three years,” SEBI said.

Further, the appointment and removal of key managerial personnels will be done by the nomination and remuneration committee.

The MIIs will appoint a separate Chief Risk Officer, who would be in charge of handling risks associated with the MII. The performance of the managerial personnel will be evaluated once every six months.

On data sharing, SEBI said that MIIs would need to frame an internal policy for sharing and monitoring data which will entail means and manner of data sharing, types of data that can be shared, and an escalation matrix for data sharing.

Among other decisions, SEBI has introduced a framework to facilitate execution-only platforms for direct plans of mutual fund schemes.

The regulator is also introducing a platform for risk reduction access to investors in case of a disruption in trading services at the broker’s end.

SEBI has also strengthened the framework for stock brokers designated as qualified stock brokers who would need to comply with enhanced risk management practices to safeguard investors from any



widespread negative impact.

In other decisions, SEBI introduced governance norms for REITs and InvITs that are similar to the corporate governance norms for listed companies.

Alternate Investment Funds



To provide greater investment flexibility to managers of alternate investment funds and improve participation in the domestic corporate bond market, SEBI permitted AIFs to participate in Credit Default Swaps (CDS), not only as protection buyers but also as protection sellers, subject to conditions for risk mitigation.

