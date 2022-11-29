Scottish politicians fear the wurst as Germans snap up Lanarkshire sausage casing maker Devro



Scottish politicians fear the wurst as Germans snap up Lanarkshire sausage casing maker DevroBy Daily Mail City & Finance Reporter Published: 16:53 EST, 29 November 2022 | Updated: 16:53 EST, 29 November 2022

The proposed takeover of a Lanarkshire sausage casing maker by the Germans has ruffled feathers among Scottish politicians.Devro last week agreed to be taken over by Saria, part of the Rethmann family empire, in a deal worth £667million.But politicians are upset that a British firm is set to be foreign-owned. Lanarkshire sausage casing maker Devro last week agreed to be taken over by Saria, part of the Rethmann family empire, in a deal worth £667mLiz Smith, the Scottish Conservatives’ shadow cabinet secretary for finance and economy, said: ‘The crucial point is that Scottish jobs are being preserved. But it’s a shame that it takes foreign corporations to recognise the value of our home-grown industries.’Scottish Liberal Democrat economy spokesman Willie Rennie said: ‘At a time of acute economic uncertainty for many, workers need to know that this deal will create a solid platform for growth.’SNP MP Angus MacNeil said takeovers of Scottish firms would be ‘an increasing trend’ if the weakness in the British economy isn’t addressed.

