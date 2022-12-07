Schools bill for England scrapped after months of opposition

The schools bill, introduced this year with a promise to “raise education standards” across England, is being scrapped, the government has finally confirmed, after months of opposition and uncertainty.The education secretary, Gillian Keegan, told MPs on the education select committee that the flagship legislation “will not progress” in the third session of parliament, adding that ministers remained committed to the objectives of the bill.In her first appearance as education secretary before the Commons committee, Keegan said the government would continue to prioritise certain elements of the bill, including a proposed register for children who were not in school.The bill, introduced by one of Keegan’s predecessors, Nadhim Zahawi, was due for its third reading in the Lords but had already been gutted after running into fierce opposition over clauses that critics claimed would have given ministers sweeping and unprecedented powers over how academies operate.Explaining the move, Keegan told the committee: “Obviously, there’s been a lot of things that we’ve had to focus on, and the need to provide economic stability and tackle the cost of living means that the parliamentary time has definitely been reprioritised on that.“And we all know that we had to do that because of the pandemic aftershocks, but also the war in Ukraine, and we’ve needed to support families. However, we do remain committed to the objectives, the very many important objectives that underpinned the bill, and we will be prioritising some aspects of the bill as well to see what we can do.”The shadow education secretary, Bridget Phillipson, said: “It couldn’t be clearer that the Conservatives have no idea how to improve education and drive high standards for our children. They hailed this bill as a priority, now they’ve binned it. The attainment gap is widening, school buildings are crumbling, more and more children are being left without a qualified teacher, and the Conservatives have no plan.”The government’s original promise on launching the legislation was that it would underpin its ambition “for every child to receive a world-class education, no matter where in the country they live”.It pledged to raise standards through a range of measures including supporting schools to join strong, multi-academy trusts, a new register for children not in school and new powers for Ofsted to crack down on unregistered schools operating illegally.Archie Bland and Nimo Omer take you through the top stories and what they mean, free every weekday morningPrivacy Notice: Newsletters may contain info about charities, online ads, and content funded by outside parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.Keegan told the education committee that many of the bill’s ambitions could still be implemented without legislation, including reforms to schools funding in England, and she said the government remained committed to legislating on protections for faith schools joining multi-academy trusts.Paul Whiteman, the general secretary of the National Association of Head Teachers, said the flaws in the bill had been obvious. “From the moment the schools bill was published, it was clear it wasn’t going to be workable. It was inevitable the government would eventually have to scrap it, and we are pleased to see it won’t go ahead in its current form.“While this is the right decision, it does reflect the chaos of government over the last 12 months. It’s frustrating that so much of everyone’s time has been spent dealing with this when we could all see its flaws.”