Sarasota Massage Therapist Faces Sexual Battery Trial

SARASOTA, FL – October 23, 2026 (STL.News) A Florida massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a treatment session at a Sarasota chiropractic clinic is scheduled to stand trial in December, as additional allegations involving other women have prompted a civil lawsuit and a state investigation into his professional license.

Juan Carlos Fleitas-Tamayo, 54, of Bradenton, was arrested Feb. 21, 2025, by the Sarasota Police Department and charged with felony sexual battery following allegations involving a patient receiving massage therapy after a motor vehicle accident.

Fleitas-Tamayo has pleaded not guilty and denied wrongdoing.

The criminal case has drawn renewed attention after an October 2026 Tampa Bay 28 investigation reported that a Florida Department of Health administrative complaint identified four women and allegations dating back to 2020.

The investigation also raised questions about professional licensing oversight and how allegations of sexual misconduct involving health care providers are handled while criminal proceedings remain pending.

According to the television station’s investigation, Fleitas-Tamayo remained licensed to practice massage therapy despite the pending criminal charge and administrative proceedings.

The Florida Department of Health is pursuing disciplinary action that could revoke his professional license.

Alleged Sexual Assault During Massage Appointment

The criminal charge stems from an October 2024 massage appointment at Dr. Moscow and Associates Chiropractic Clinic in Sarasota.

According to investigative reporting based on police records and recorded interviews, the woman had been receiving treatment following injuries sustained in a vehicle accident.

During one appointment, she reportedly became uncomfortable with the massage therapist’s behavior.

The woman told investigators that Fleitas-Tamayo touched her chest and subsequently pressed his body against her while she was on the treatment table.

She further alleged that he kissed her without permission and exposed himself during the encounter.

Tampa Bay 28 obtained and reviewed the allegations during a police interview.

The woman reportedly canceled future appointments following the incident.

She initially did not report the alleged encounter to the clinic. However, after a staff member contacted her several weeks later, she disclosed what had happened.

According to the woman’s account, the staff member said other patients had raised concerns about the massage therapist.

The woman subsequently contacted law enforcement.

Sarasota police investigated the allegations and arrested Fleitas-Tamayo in February 2025.

The allegations have not been proven in a criminal trial, and Fleitas-Tamayo is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Additional Women Report Alleged Misconduct

As investigators examined the original complaint, additional allegations involving other women emerged.

According to Tampa Bay 28, a Florida Department of Health administrative complaint identifies four women who reported alleged misconduct involving Fleitas-Tamayo.

The allegations describe incidents dating back to 2020.

One woman interviewed by the television station said she began receiving massage therapy at the same chiropractic office after being injured in an automobile accident.

She said she developed trust in the massage therapist over multiple appointments.

According to her account, the therapist discussed his family and personal life, creating what she initially perceived as a comfortable professional relationship.

However, she alleged that his behavior eventually became inappropriate.

The woman reported that Fleitas-Tamayo moved his hands increasingly close to intimate areas of her body during treatment.

The Department of Health complaint also documents allegations that he lowered a patient’s clothing and touched areas of her body inappropriately.

The woman described another incident in which she said she awoke during a massage and observed behavior that caused her to believe sexual misconduct had occurred.

She told the television station that she stopped receiving treatment from Fleitas-Tamayo.

These accounts remain allegations. Multiple complaints do not establish criminal guilt, and the administrative allegations are distinct from the single felony charge in the current criminal proceedings.

Previous Employment Raises Additional Questions

Investigative records Tampa Bay 28 cited indicate that concerns about Fleitas-Tamayo’s conduct may have surfaced before the October 2024 incident.

According to the television station, an arrest affidavit states that Fleitas-Tamayo had previously been dismissed from employment at Carle Chiropractic following allegations of inappropriate touching involving a co-worker and a patient.

The former employer reportedly operated under a different name by the time of the October 2026 investigation.

The television station said it tried to contact the business but received no response.

Those allegations matter to the broader investigation because they raise questions about what information employers had and whether they communicated previous complaints to licensing authorities.

However, the available reporting does not establish that the former employer violated any law or professional obligation.

It also does not establish whether Fleitas-Tamayo filed a formal complaint with the state at the time of the earlier alleged incidents.

Florida Investigates Professional License

Beyond the criminal proceedings, Fleitas-Tamayo faces potential professional disciplinary action.

The Florida Department of Health has filed an administrative complaint addressing allegations involving four women.

An administrative complaint is a formal accusation of professional misconduct, not a final determination that misconduct occurred.

Florida law provides several grounds for disciplinary action against licensed massage therapists, including violations of professional standards and certain criminal offenses connected to the practice of massage therapy.

Under Florida Statute 480.046, disciplinary proceedings can result in penalties authorized under the state’s health care practitioner regulations.

Depending on the circumstances and findings, those penalties may include restrictions, suspension, or revocation of a professional license.

Tampa Bay 28 reported that state authorities are seeking discipline that could permanently revoke Fleitas-Tamayo’s license after his criminal case is resolved.

The continued validity of his license while the proceedings remain pending has become a central issue in the investigation.

An active professional license does not mean the state has cleared a practitioner of misconduct allegations. Similarly, filing an administrative complaint does not establish that the practitioner violated the law.

The outcome of the licensing proceedings will depend on the applicable administrative process and any final disciplinary findings.

Civil Lawsuit Names Chiropractic Practice

The allegations have also resulted in civil litigation.

According to Tampa Bay 28, a lawsuit involving the alleged misconduct names Dr. Moscow and Associates Chiropractic Clinic as a defendant.

The clinic’s office manager, Louisa Moscow, declined an on-camera interview with the television station, citing the pending lawsuit.

The available reporting does not establish that the clinic has been found liable for misconduct or that a court has determined it knew about the alleged behavior before the reported incident.

Civil litigation involving alleged misconduct by an employee or contractor may examine issues such as supervision, hiring practices, institutional policies, and whether complaints were properly addressed.

However, the court must evaluate the specific legal claims and defenses in this lawsuit based on the actual court filings.

The civil case is separate from the criminal prosecution.

A criminal conviction requires proof beyond a reasonable doubt, while civil claims generally operate under a different burden of proof.

The existence of a civil lawsuit does not establish liability.

Arrest Followed Reports From Multiple Patients

When Sarasota police announced Fleitas-Tamayo’s arrest on Feb. 21, 2025, authorities indicated that several people had reported alleged inappropriate touching during massage appointments.

Police said the defendant worked at multiple offices in Sarasota and Miami.

Investigators also said they were concerned that other individuals might have experienced similar conduct but had not contacted authorities.

At the time of the arrest, Sarasota police said local offices contacted during the investigation had cooperated with investigators.

The department encouraged anyone with relevant information to come forward.

FOX 13 Tampa Bay reported the original arrest, citing information released by the Sarasota Police Department.

The subsequent October 2026 investigation provided additional details about the criminal case, administrative proceedings, and allegations involving other women.

Defendant Denies Allegations

Fleitas-Tamayo has denied the allegations and maintains his innocence.

According to Tampa Bay 28, he initially agreed to participate in an interview with the station’s investigative team but later canceled after his attorney advised him.

The television station reported that he remains free on a $40,000 bond.

His criminal trial is currently scheduled for December 2026.

No conviction has been reported in connection with the pending felony sexual battery charge.

The allegations described by other women in the administrative proceedings should not be interpreted as separate criminal convictions or as proof that additional criminal offenses occurred.

The defendant is entitled to the presumption of innocence, legal representation, and the opportunity to challenge the evidence presented against him.

Questions About Patient Safety and Oversight

The case highlights broader concerns about patient safety in professional treatment environments.

Massage therapy frequently requires direct physical contact, and patients may be particularly vulnerable when receiving treatment for injuries, chronic pain, or rehabilitation.

Professional boundaries and informed consent are therefore essential components of appropriate care.

Patients must understand the treatment they are receiving and be able to communicate when they feel uncomfortable.

The allegations in the Sarasota case also raise questions about how employers respond to complaints and how medical practices, investigators, and licensing authorities communicate information about potential misconduct.

Those questions matter especially when a practitioner works for multiple employers or runs a private business.

According to Tampa Bay 28, investigators arrested Fleitas-Tamayo at his private clinic, Norfra Health and Beauty, in February 2025.

Public business records the station reviewed also indicated that he previously operated a massage-related business in Miami Beach.

The station reported that Miami Beach had not criminally charged him.

Previous employment or business operations in another city do not establish that misconduct occurred at those locations.

Nevertheless, investigators have encouraged anyone with information relevant to the Sarasota allegations to contact law enforcement.

What Happens Next?

The next major development is the criminal trial scheduled for December 2026.

Prosecutors must prove the charged offense beyond a reasonable doubt.

Defense attorneys will have the opportunity to challenge the prosecution’s evidence, question witnesses, and present arguments on behalf of Fleitas-Tamayo.

Meanwhile, the civil litigation and professional licensing proceedings remain separate legal matters.

The Department of Health’s disciplinary process could determine whether Fleitas-Tamayo retains the authority to practice massage therapy in Florida.

The outcome of those proceedings should not be assumed before final decisions are issued.

Investigators have also left open the possibility that additional individuals may possess information relevant to the case.

The Sarasota Police Department has identified Detective Angela Cox as a contact for people who believe they may have been affected or who have information about the investigation.

You can reach Detective Cox at 941-263-6075.

Individuals who believe a licensed massage therapist has violated professional regulations may also submit a complaint to the Florida Department of Health.

For now, Fleitas-Tamayo faces a pending felony sexual battery prosecution, a civil lawsuit, and possible professional discipline.

The case remains unresolved, and the allegations against him have not been proven in court.

Sources: Sarasota Police Department information released Feb. 21, 2025; FOX 13 Tampa Bay arrest coverage; Tampa Bay 28 investigative reporting by Adam Walser, published Oct. 21, 2026; Florida Department of Health administrative complaint as described in the investigative reporting; and Florida Statute 480.046 governing disciplinary action against massage therapists.

Editor’s note: This report distinguishes criminal charges, administrative allegations, and civil litigation. Fleitas-Tamayo has pleaded not guilty and is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.