San Antonio, TX (STL.News) The San Antonio Police Department is asking for your help in locating Samuel “Sammy” Rivera, he was last seen in the 100 block of Jackson Keller on June 23, 2020. Mr. Rivera has a diagnosed medical condition that requires a doctor’s care.

If you have seen or have any information on Samuel “Sammy” Rivera, you are urged to contact the San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 210.207.7660.

