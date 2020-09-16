Sand Springs; Armed Robber John Michael McIntosh Sentenced to 300 Months in Federal Prison | USAO-NDOK

(STL.News) – A man who robbed five Tulsa and Sand Springs businesses was sentenced Tuesday in federal court to 300 months in prison, announced U.S. Attorney Trent Shores.

John Michael McIntosh, 23, of Tulsa, will serve an additional five years on supervised release. Chief U.S. District Judge John E. Dowdell further ordered McIntosh to pay $1,127.25 in restitution.

“Let it be known that we will aggressively prosecute gun toting robbers like John McIntosh and seek lengthy federal prison sentences. After robbing five businesses in the Tulsa metro-area, McIntosh earned every day of his 25-year sentence,” said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores. “The credit goes to our law enforcement partners and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Mark Morgan and Robert Raley who collectively performed great work to bring McIntosh to justice.”“

On Nov. 1, 2019, McIntosh pleaded guilty to five counts of obstructing, delaying, and affecting commerce by robbery and three counts of carrying, using, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

In his plea agreement, McIntosh admitted that he robbed a Kentucky Fried Chicken in Sand Springs on Feb. 17, 2019; a Waters Liquor Store in Tulsa on Feb. 19, 2019; and a Liquor Mart in Tulsa on Feb. 21, 2019. He further admitted to robbing two QuikTrips, located in Tulsa and in Sand Springs, on Feb. 23. In all the robberies, McIntosh threatened employees while brandishing a handgun. During one of the robberies, the defendant pointed a gun at the cashier and demanded money from the register. He threatened to “blow her f***ing face off” if she didn’t comply.

The Sand Springs and Tulsa Police Departments and FBI conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Mark R. Morgan and Robert T. Raley prosecuted the case.

