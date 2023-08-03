Facebook Twitter
HomeBusinessSan Lorenzo Adult Provider - Pediatrics Pay $500K - Back Wages
Business

San Lorenzo Adult Provider – Pediatrics Pay $500K – Back Wages

Smith
By Smith
0
19
San Lorenzo Adult Provider - Pediatrics Pay $500K - Back Wages
San Lorenzo Adult Provider - Pediatrics Pay $500K - Back Wages

U.S. Department of Labor Recovers More Than $500,000 in Back Wages and Damages for 133 Employees of El Paso Home Healthcare Services Provider San Lorenzo Adult Provider and Pediatrics.

The employer failed to pay overtime when required.

EL PASO, TX (STL.News) An El Paso home healthcare and hospice service provider, San Lorenzo Adult Provider and Pediatrics, expected employees to work long days to care for people in need but failed to pay 133 of its employees the overtime wages they earned, the U.S. Department of Labor has found.

The investigation by the department’s Wage and Hour Division led to the recovery of $501,211 in overtime and liquidated damages from San Lorenzo Adult Provider and Pediatrics for the affected workers.

The division determined the employer paid the affected employers straight time for all hours worked instead of paying time and one-half the regular rate-of-pay for hours over 40 in a workweek.

“San Lorenzo Adult Provider and Pediatrics’ failure to understand the law and calculate overtime properly had costly consequences,” explained Wage and Hour Division District Director Evelyn Ortiz in Albuquerque, New Mexico.  “An employer’s pay practices must comply with federal laws that protect workers’ rights to their full wages, including their right to be paid time and one-half their regular rate for hours over 40 per workweek.”

San Lorenzo Adult Provider and Pediatrics in El Paso specialize in providing residential care for adults that includes bathing, cleaning, cooking, and other companion services.

The Wage and Hour Division enforces laws governing pay practices and other labor standards, including the Fair Labor Standards Act, and determines if employers have misclassified employees as independent contractors and denied them critical benefits and worker protections.

SOURCE: U.S. Department of Labor (DOL)

Previous article
SEC Obtains Relief – Crypto Fraud Scheme – Digital Licensing
Next article
Rosauers Supermarkets to Pay $350K in Back Wages
Smith
Smithhttps://stlouisweb.design/
Martin Smith is the founder and Editor in Chief of STL.News, STL.Directory, St. Louis Restaurant Review, STLPress.News, and USPress.News.  Smith is responsible for selecting content to be published with the help of a publishing team located around the globe.  The publishing is made possible because Smith designed a proprietary network of aggregated websites to import and manage thousands of press releases via RSS feeds to create the content library used to filter and publish news articles on STL.News.  Since its beginning in February 2016, STL.News has published more than 250,000 news stories.  Smith is a member of the United States Press Agency.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Facebook Twitter

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright © 2023 STL.News
MORE STORIES
Rosauers Supermarkets to Pay $350K in Back Wages

Rosauers Supermarkets to Pay $350K in Back Wages