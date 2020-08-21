San Francisco Police Arrest Robert Brewer, Suspect of O’Farrell Street Homicide

San Francisco, CA (STL.News) On August 19, 2020, at approximately 1:22 a.m., Tenderloin Station officers responded to the 800 block O’Farrell Street for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and located an adult male on the sidewalk suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid and requested an ambulance. Despite lifesaving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SFPD Homicide Detail arrived on scene and took over the investigation. On August 19, 2020, at approximately 2:30 p.m., the SFPD Burglary Detail spotted an individual matching the description of the homicide. The suspect, Robert Brewer, 30- year-old male, was arrested and booked into San Francisco County Jail for the felony charge of murder (187(a) PC).

While an arrest has been made, this investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

